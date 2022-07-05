Ireland's tour of New Zealand: Johnny Sexton fit to play second Test against All Blacks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Eden Park as New Zealand welcomed Ireland. Highlights from Eden Park as New Zealand welcomed Ireland.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been passed fit for the second Test of their three-match series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday.

Sexton was taken off with a suspected concussion on 30 minutes during their 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the series opener in Auckland last weekend, as a slip saw his head collide with the knee of Sam Cane, but Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed the 36-year-old will be available for selection.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland coach Andy Farrell says that despite a heavy defeat to New Zealand, his players are 'up for the fight' in the three game series. Ireland coach Andy Farrell says that despite a heavy defeat to New Zealand, his players are 'up for the fight' in the three game series.

"Johnny is fine," Catt told reporters on Tuesday. "Johnny is fit, Johnny has passed every test that he needs to pass so from our point of view he's good to go."

Sexton was not allowed to return to the field on Saturday having failed an initial Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Following the game, however, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell refused to rule Sexton out of the rest of the series as the fly-half had passed the second of three HIAs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Will Greenwood reflects on Ireland's recent Test defeat to New Zealand, where Andy Farrell's men struggled despite taking an early lead. Will Greenwood reflects on Ireland's recent Test defeat to New Zealand, where Andy Farrell's men struggled despite taking an early lead.

While Catt was relieved that Sexton would be available at the weekend he also praised the performance of his replacement, Joe Carbery, in Auckland.

"(Sexton is) a massive cog in there but I think Joe came on and did well," said Catt.

"We got back up again and this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to what gets thrown at us and I think we've done that pretty well. So I hope it continues."

Ireland call up Byrne and McCloskey

Ireland have called prop Ed Byrne and centre Stuart McCloskey into their touring squad after a rash of injuries and positive Covid tests as they look to secure their first-ever win in New Zealand in the second Test on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Quinlan and Isa Nacewa discuss Ireland's 42-19 defeat to New Zealand and suggest that Irish mistakes proved too costly. Alan Quinlan and Isa Nacewa discuss Ireland's 42-19 defeat to New Zealand and suggest that Irish mistakes proved too costly.

Byrne, who arrived on Saturday, will supplement the six props already in the country, two of whom were unavailable for the loss to the All Blacks in the series opener at Eden Park.

Finlay Bealham was a late withdrawal from the bench for the match after testing positive for Covid, while Jeremy Loughman is undergoing concussion protocols after taking a head knock early in the last Wednesday's match against the Maori All Blacks.

McCloskey arrived on Monday to replace fellow midfielder James Hume, who was sent home after suffering a groin injury in the tour match against the Maori while replacement hooker Dave Heffernan also suffered a criteria one concussion in the first Test and will have to undergo the 12-day return to play protocol.

Munster's Niall Scannell was flown over last week as cover for the injured Rob Herring, who will return to training on Monday.

What's next?

Live International Rugby Union Live on

Ireland are next in action for their second Test of the three-match series vs the All Blacks on Saturday, July 9, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am (8.05am kick off).