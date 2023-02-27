Ireland prop Finlay Bealham to miss rest of Six Nations with knee injury but Tadhg Furlong returns for training camp

Finlay Bealham suffered a knee injury against Italy and will miss the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with a knee injury sustained during Saturday's win over Italy in Rome.

Bealham has started each of Ireland's three games so far but will now sit out the trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland on March 12 and then the home clash with England in Dublin on March 18.

Ireland are chasing the Grand Slam having thumped Wales in Cardiff and beaten France in Dublin prior to defeating Italy 34-20 at the weekend.

Bealham, who was forced off in the first half of the win over Italy, had stepped into the side following first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong suffering a calf injury.

Ireland remain on course for a 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam after a 34-20 victory over Italy

Furlong has been included on a two-day training camp this week and is in contention to regain his place for the round-four clash against Scotland.

Captain Johnny Sexton (groin), centres Garry Ringrose (calf) and Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) will also attend the training camp.

Sexton and Ringrose missed the victory over Italy through injury, while Henshaw and Gibson-Park are yet to feature in this year's tournament.

Speaking about Bealham immediately after victory over the Azzurri, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: "He twisted his knee, obviously he went down straight away, which says something doesn't it?

"He tried his best to fight on. He's in a brace there in the changing room, he says he's fine but he always says that."