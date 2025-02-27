Six Nations: Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Cian Healy announce Ireland retirements for the end of championship
IRFU confirms back-row Peter O'Mahony, scrum-half Conor Murray, loosehead prop Cian Healy will all retire from Test rugby following 2025 Six Nations; O'Mahony, Healy to retire from all forms at end of season; Murray to pursue club opportunity overseas; trio five-time Six Nations winners
Thursday 27 February 2025 11:47, UK
Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have all announced they are to retire from playing for Ireland at the conclusion of the 2025 Six Nations.
Munster back-row O'Mahony and Leinster prop Healy have confirmed they will retire from all rugby at the end of the 2024/25 season, while Munster scrum-half Murray "will pursue a playing opportunity abroad" from July.
Each of the three has reached over 100 Tests for Ireland, won five Six Nations titles (2014, 2015, 2018, 2023, 2024) and two Grand Slams (2018, 2023) in glittering careers in green.
O'Mahony, 35, has 112 caps since his debut in 2012, led Ireland as captain to the 2024 Six Nations title, and played the full 80 minutes of Ireland's 27-18 Round 3 victory over Wales in Cardiff last week, finishing top of any player from either side for completed tackles (19).
The Cork-native also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 to New Zealand, captaining the side in the first Test vs the All Blacks.
Dubliner Healy, 37, will retire as the most-capped player in Irish rugby history having surpassed Brian O'Driscoll in the victory over Australia in November. The loosehead holds 136 caps for Ireland since his debut in 2009, and has the record for Six Nations appearances by an Irishman with 66.
Limerick's Murray, 35, has won 124 Test caps since his Ireland debut in 2011, and is a three-time Lions tourist in 2013, 2017 and 2021 - being named as tour captain in the latter following injury to Wales' Alun Wyn Jones.
A master of his craft from scrum-half, Murray was named Ireland's Player of the Year in 2017, Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year in 2018, and was picked as World Rugby's scrum-half in the Team of the Decade for 2010-2019.
IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: "It is always a sad time when a player decides to move on, but I would like to pay tribute to all three players and thank them for their outstanding contribution to Irish rugby over many years.
"It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish rugby for more than 15 years.
"There is still so much to play for with Ireland and their provinces and we will mark their careers at an appropriate time in the near future. Knowing each of them, their focus will be on finishing the season on a high, but their influence will endure for many years to come."
Interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby added: "Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor. They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their team-mates around them.
"Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch.
"Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds."
Six Nations fixtures: Round 4
Saturday March 8
Ireland vs France (2.15pm)
Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)
Sunday March 9
England vs Italy (3pm)
