Caelan Doris expected to lead Ireland against New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago

Caelan Doris is expected to lead Ireland against New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday after being confirmed as fit for the Soldier Field fixture.

Doris underwent shoulder surgery after Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton on May 3 and has not played since, but was among the 36 players who trained at the SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, giving Andy Farrell a full-strength squad bar the loss of Mark Hansen.

Speaking to reporters in Chicago, forwards coach Paul O'Connell said: "Everyone's training and everyone's ready to go.

"(Doris) has been through a very good return to play period now and he's had a good few weeks," he added. "There's been very little minding of him, or anything like that, or there hasn't been any.

"There's one train of thought that says you start a guy like that because he could come on after a minute anyway, and there's another train of thought that says you bring him off the bench. He's fine, he's trained really well, he feels really good, he's shown no ill-effects whatsoever."

Farrell is due to name his team on Thursday and will be aware that the All Blacks, who finished second in the Rugby Championship on points difference behind South Africa, have the advantage of match fitness over his side.

"It's definitely a challenge and that's why we're over a little bit early," O'Connell added. "It allowed us to get over the jet lag or get over most of the jet lag and have two very good, fast training sessions with a good bit of contact in them and get lads up to speed.

"It's certainly a challenge but I suppose the sessions we've put in are designed to help the guys on that journey."

November 1

Ireland vs New Zealand - Soldier Field, Chicago (8pm GMT)

November 8

Ireland vs Japan - Aviva Stadium (12.40pm)

November 15

Ireland vs Australia - Aviva Stadium (8.10pm)

November 22

Ireland vs South Africa - Aviva Stadium (5.40pm)