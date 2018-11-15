Jonah Holmes to make Wales debut against Tonga

Leicester's Jonah Holmes makes his Wales debut against Tonga

Leicester full-back back Jonah Holmes will make his Wales debut against Tonga in Cardiff on Saturday as Warren Gatland makes 14 changes to the side that started against Australia last week.

Holmes, born in Stockport but with Welsh grandparents, has scored 10 tries in 11 appearances for the Tigers since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Ellis Jenkins will captain the side for the second time in the Principality Stadium clash, while British and Irish Lions' Liam Williams will win his 50th cap on the wing as Gatland rings the changes.

Saracens player Williams will line up alongside Holmes and Scarlets wing Steff Evans in the back three.

Owen Watkin and Tyler Morgan start at centre, with Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar, who both featured in the 9-6 victory over Australia last weekend, named as the half-back pairing.

Wyn Jones makes his first start for Wales in the pack, with all nine of his appearances to date having coming from the bench.

Jones is joined by Dragons duo Elliot Dee and Leon Brown in the front-row.

Adam Beard keeps his place in the second row, the only player to do so, and is joined by Jake Ball, who has overcome injury to return to Gatland's side for the first time since last autumn.

In the back-row, skipper Jenkins will start alongside Aaron Wainwright as he prepares to make his first start for his country, with Cardiff Blues' Seb Davies set to feature at No 8.

"Saturday is a fantastic opportunity for a number of players," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"It's Jonah's first game which is exciting and Liam reaches his 50th which is a great achievement.

"We are looking forward to the challenge of Tonga. They had a great win last weekend against the French Barbarians and we know it is going to be a tough, physical challenge.

TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @EllisJenkins_ leads Wales against Tonga, @SanjayWills wins his 50th cap, and @JonahHolmes24 makes his debut.



🔴 Prop @Wynjones2 yn dechrau dros Gymru am y tro cyntaf yn erbyn yr Ynyswyr. #HWFN #ForTheJersey pic.twitter.com/fpKCGjW900 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 15, 2018

"We have spoken about creating depth and for us that is all about creating a squad that is full of first-teamers, everyone in the squad capable of starting.

"The boys this weekend have to put their hand up for the final match and put pressure on the players who started last weekend.

Liam Williams will win his 50th cap for Wales

"Ellis captains the team for the second time whilst making his first start at home and for Wyn, it is his first start in about nine appearances off the bench.

"It's important to realise when selecting a team that we look at all these things in terms of experience, starts, depth balance and opportunity, and all that goes into the mix."

Wales: 15 Jonah Holmes, 14 Liam Williams 13 Tyler Morgan,12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Leon Brown, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Ellis Jenkins, 8 Seb Davies

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Josh Adams