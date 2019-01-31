Jamie Roberts backs Wales for glory and questions England's gameplan

Ken Owens on the charge for Wales against South Africa

Jamie Roberts believes Wales vs Ireland in the final round will be the Six Nations decider and has questions over England.

Warren Gatland has made the bold prediction that if France can be toppled in Paris on Friday then Wales have a "great chance" of winning the Six Nations, adding "we're in as good a position as anybody".

Wales are on a run of nine successive wins and could overhaul the national record of 11 in what will be Gatland's last Six Nations as their head coach.

With plenty attention focused on Ireland and England, Wales have apparently been gliding under the radar, however Wales and Bath star Roberts thinks that is far from the truth.

"I don't think they are at all," said Roberts on the Will Greenwood podcast.

0:41 Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he expect big things of Tomos Williams, after picking the Cardiff Blues scrum-half in the team to play France in the Six Nations. Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he expect big things of Tomos Williams, after picking the Cardiff Blues scrum-half in the team to play France in the Six Nations.

"Wales have won the last nine and are coming into the competition as one of the two form sides from November along with Ireland.

"I think the biggest game of the tournament will be Wales vs. Ireland - Ireland are the team to beat but they are playing Wales in Cardiff and I would love to see a tournament decider in that last weekend."

0:47 Warren Gatland says when Wales have momentum they are the most difficult team to beat in the Six Nations. Warren Gatland says when Wales have momentum they are the most difficult team to beat in the Six Nations.

Wales also have England at the Principality Stadium and Roberts believes that there are some question surrounding the Eddie Jones' side.

"I don't think England have had enough continuity in their selection and they don't know their best team," added Roberts.

Roberts is not sure England know how they want to play

"I also don't think they quite know how they want to play."

Roberts is not part of the the current set-up with Wales but still has ambitions to add to his 94 caps. However, he understands how difficult it will to break back into the squad.

"I was disappointed with selection as I feel like I have been playing well this year," admitted Roberts.

"I have not been involved in Wales for the last year, but it is still a massive motivation of mine. I have been told that the door is not closed, and I have to continue training hard.

Jamie Roberts has been in fine form for Bath

"It is difficult though, when you see it from a coach's perspective, they are doing well and winning games so why would you change that?

"I am trying to argue my case on the field and I won't stop trying and giving everything for my club to try and get back into the Wales set-up."