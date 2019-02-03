Warren Gatland says patience key to Wales Six Nations success in Italy

Warren Gatland has taken Wales to Nice to prepare for their next Six Nations match against Italy

Warren Gatland believes patience will be key when Wales chase a record-equalling win against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Gatland's squad has relocated from Paris - the scene of Friday's Six Nations victory over France - to the Cote d'Azur and a beach-front base in Nice.

Wales came from 16-0 down at the interval against France and scored 24 second-half points against Les Bleus to win 24-19, a record turnaround in the Five or Six Nations.

If Wales defeat Italy at the Stadio Olimpico they will match their all-time longest unbeaten run of 11 Tests, set between 1907 and 1910.

That sequence was ended by England at Twickenham, who are Wales' next opponents after Italy in what will be a high-intensity Cardiff clash on February 23.

Gatland, though, is looking no further ahead than an appointment with Italy, who began their Six Nations campaign by losing 33-20 to Scotland.

"They can make it difficult for you, and the weather conditions might play a big part," he said.

George North scored two tries in Wales' comeback victory against France

"The last time I was there in 2015 it was 14-13 at half-time, and we scored 47 points in the second half, so you have just got to keep your patience.

"If we can win our first two games away from home, it sets us up nicely."

Gatland looks likely to make changes for the Italy encounter as Wales target a 13th successive win against them, having not lost to the Azzurri since 2007.

The likes of Owen Watkin, Dan Biggar, Samson Lee and Aaron Wainwright could come into contention against Italy.

"We've brought a squad of 31 with us," Gatland added. "The ideal scenario would be to involve the other players who weren't involved [against France], whether they start or are on the bench.

"The whole thing for the last few years has been about creating depth in the squad. We are trying to replicate what's going to happen at the World Cup later this year.

"We would like other players to get an opportunity next week. Some might start, and some might be on the bench."