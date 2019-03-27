Wales coach Huw Bennett targeting maiden Rugby World Cup win in Japan

Wales assistant strength and conditioning coach Huw Bennett

Huw Bennett says Wales will travel to Japan later this year with the sole aim of winning the World Cup for the first time.

The 51-cap Test hooker, who was in Japan this week putting the final touches to the preparations at the Kitakyushu training base, said Wales would not be daunted by the expectation that inevitably comes with a 14-match winning streak.

"Right from the off we are coming to the World Cup to win it," said Wales assistant strength and conditioning coach Bennett after hosting a coaching clinic for local children in the city on the southern island of Kyushu.

"There is no doubt about that. Currently we are second in the world, just won a Grand Slam, we are 14 out of 14."

Under head coach Warren Gatland, Wales have built a squad they believe can beat anyone in the world.

They have conquered Ireland, England, France, South Africa, Australia and Argentina during their unbeaten run, with their last loss coming against Ireland in February 2018.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 23 but many in the principality are wishing the tournament could start tomorrow.

"Everyone is definitely excited and everyone in Wales just wants that World Cup to come around but we all know there is a long road to get there," said Bennett, who looks after strength and conditioning for the squad.

"Nothing will change from our side, there will be hard work."

Wales moved up to second in the world rankings after winning their first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2012

Bennett played in three World Cups and started the 2011 semi-final against France - the second time after the inaugural tournament in 1987 that Wales had reached the last four.

They have never been to the final, though, and four years ago - reduced to fourth or fifth choices in some positions because of injury - lost to South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Bennett believes this year will be different because of the greater depth of playing talent available to Gatland, a factor illustrated by the strength of their bench in the successful Six Nations Grand Slam campaign.

"It's definitely clear that in the past two seasons it has really come on," said Bennett.

"I think it really started to show during our tour to Tonga and Samoa, whilst the Lions tour was going on.

"Some guys got their first cap experiences there and then they had opportunities in the following autumn. That generated momentum then and has really got people fighting for places."

Gatland took 16 Welsh players on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017, leaving a young Wales side to secure wins, and gain experience, against Samoa and Tonga.

Wales have been drawn in World Cup Pool D alongside twice champions Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay.