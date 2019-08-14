Gareth Anscombe 'a big loss' but Wales have options, says Robin McBryde

Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of the World Cup

Gareth Anscombe's absence from the World Cup will be a "big loss" for Wales but there are still selection headaches, says coach Robin McBryde.

The Six Nations champions have already lost fly-half Anscombe (knee) and number eight Taulupe Faletau (broken collarbone) from their World Cup plans.

Anscombe was hurt during last Sunday's 33-19 loss to England at Twickenham, while Faletau suffered his injury during training.

But head coach Warren Gatland's selection options could be bolstered with other players who have been recovering from injuries being back in the mix.

And that might include key back-row forward Josh Navidi as Wales prepare for their second warm-up game - against England again, this time at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"A lot of the boys are moving in the right direction, so we've got a few more selection headaches looking forward," McBryde told WRU TV.

"We had a couple of niggles from the weekend, but it's a starting point for us.

"That was our first hit-out against any sort of opposition. It was a good, intense match, a good hit-out, to find out where we are."

Reflecting on Anscombe's situation, McBryde added: "It is a big loss.

"He has been there consistently over the last however many games, on that winning streak. He has worked well and led the ship well.

"Any player of that calibre is going to be a loss to the squad."

The Principality Stadium roof is set to be closed for Saturday's match, which will be watched by a capacity crowd of more than 70,000.