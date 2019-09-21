Warren Gatland: Wales backs coach Stephen Jones 'up to speed' following Rob Howley exit

1:21 Warren Gatland insists new attacking coach Stephen Jones is "fitting in well" in the Wales camp ahead of the start of their Rugby World Cup campaign, after Rob Howley was sent home from the tournament. Warren Gatland insists new attacking coach Stephen Jones is "fitting in well" in the Wales camp ahead of the start of their Rugby World Cup campaign, after Rob Howley was sent home from the tournament.

Warren Gatland says that Wales' replacement backs coach Stephen Jones is "up to speed" following his arrival at the World Cup, after Rob Howley was sent home for an alleged betting breach.

Jones, Wales' most-capped back, was drafted in after Howley was provisionally suspended from all matters relating to rugby and banned immediately from the 2019 tournament pending a disciplinary hearing.

The new arrival will take over full time after the tournament, but he only has a limited time with the Welsh players before Monday's match against Georgia.

Wales lost 19-10 to Ireland in their final World Cup warm-up match

"He's fitted in well and it's been easy because he's been in this environment as a player, he knows so many of the players as well," said Wales head coach Gatland.

"One of the things about Stephen is that he's a very popular person, he's a very amicable person and easy to get on with.

"I think it's been good how he's fitted in so quickly in the first few days."

Gatland confirmed that Jones took part in full training with the Wales squad on Saturday and says he will have "much more of an input" after their opening clash with Georgia.

The Wales boss revealed that Jones has already started formulating plans for Wales' second Pool D game against Australia.

Skipper Alun Wyn Jones will equal Gethin Jenkins' Wales caps record of 129 appearances when he leads the team out in Toyota City.