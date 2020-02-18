Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful fly-half can face France in Six Nations

Dan Biggar suffered concussion in the defeat to Ireland

Wales are hopeful fly-half Dan Biggar will be fit to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Biggar suffered concussion during their 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The Grand Slam champions are struggling at 10 after Owen Williams was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

However, Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys hopes Biggar will be fit to face France in Cardiff.

He said: "Dan Biggar's good. He's taking part in full training. He's hopefully going to carry on and pass his protocols.

"Fingers crossed he'll be ready."

Meanwhile, winger Josh Adams is fit and has returned to training after suffering a hip injury in Dublin.

Wales have also called-up Cardiff Blues back Hallam Amos to replace Owen Lane, who has also been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign.