Wales make four changes for Scotland Six Nations clash

Alun Wyn Jones will draw level with Richie McCaw on 148 appearances.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will equal the world record for Test appearances in Cardiff on Saturday as he draws level with Richie McCaw on 148 appearances.

Jones will make his 139th appearance for Wales and with his nine international British & Irish Lions caps he will make his 148th Test appearance.

Jones will line-up alongside Cory Hill in the second-row, who makes his first start for Wales since February 2019.

Wyn Jones and uncapped prop WillGriff John come into the front-row for Wales alongside Ken Owens, whilst the back-row remains unchanged with Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi packing down together.

WillGriff John will win his first cap for Wales

Rhys Webb starts at nine in the only change in the backline. He partners Dan Biggar at fly-half, with Hadleigh Parkes and Nick Tompkins in the midfield.

Liam Williams, George North and Leigh Halfpenny make up the back-three.

"Saturday is a great opportunity for us to wrap up the campaign with a big performance at home in Cardiff," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We want to finish with the performance we know we can deliver and we have been working hard to get there.

"Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game, he is our leader and I'm delighted for him as he continues to set the bar across the game."

Cory Hill returns for Wales

Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre and Leon Brown provide the front-row replacements with Will Rowlands and Taulupe Faletau completing the forward contingent. Gareth Davies, Jarrod Evans and Johnny McNicholl provide the backline cover.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Cory Hill, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Gareth Davies,22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl