Six Nations: George North in line to win 100th Wales cap against England after return to training from injury

George North made his Wales debut against South Africa in 2010

George North is in line to win his 100th Wales cap against England in the Six Nations after returning to training.

North missed Wales' win against Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday with a foot injury sustained during the opening weekend 21-16 victory over Ireland earlier this month.

The 28-year-old could now reach a landmark appearance when Eddie Jones' side visit Cardiff on February 27 as Wales look to maintain their Grand Slam bid.

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones said: "George is making good progress, every day he is improving.

"He's taken part in some sort of training already, which is great, and that's the good thing from our perspective.

"I believe it is a full green light."

0:18 Alun Wyn Jones says this is just the 'tip of the iceberg' for Louis Rees-Zammit after his match-winning try for Wales over Scotland on Saturday Alun Wyn Jones says this is just the 'tip of the iceberg' for Louis Rees-Zammit after his match-winning try for Wales over Scotland on Saturday

Fellow centres Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies are also back in training to strengthen head coach Wayne Pivac's midfield options, while flanker Josh Navidi has overcome the neck injury which forced him to miss the Scotland win.

Meanwhile, full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who was injured against Scotland, and wing Hallam Amos are going through HIA protocols.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Jones said: "Hallam and Leigh are still going through the protocols. But Johnny Williams is good, it's the same with Navidi's neck and Jonathan Davies."