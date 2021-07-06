Leigh Halfpenny: Wales full-back ruled out of summer Tests with knee ligament injury

Leigh Halfpenny suffered knee ligament damage against Canada on Saturday

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ summer Tests after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Canada on Saturday, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed.

The 32-year-old Scarlets player went down inside the first minute of his team's 68-12 victory in what was his 100th Test appearance and his 96th for Wales.

The WRU says Halfpenny will require surgery with further assessments to determine his long-term prognosis and management.

Halfpenny left the pitch on a stretcher cart, with Wales moving wing Jonah Holmes to full-back as they ran in 10 tries in front of a first home crowd since February last year.

The Scarlets player said he had "mixed emotions" after his 100th Test appearance was marred by injury.

Mixed emotions right now, not how I hoped it would go but a special day running out for my country to play my 100th international test. It’s always a huge honour to put on the @WelshRugbyUnion and @lionsofficial jerseys and have had some incredible memories in both, — Leigh Halfpenny (@LeighHalfpenny1) July 5, 2021

Newport-born utility back Aneurin Owen, who has been training with the squad, has been officially added as Halfpenny's replacement.

Wales host Argentina in Cardiff on the next two weekends.