Tomos Williams: Wales scrum-half to miss Australia Test as side aim to avoid record 11th straight defeat

Scrum-half Tomos Williams will miss Wales' Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia on Sunday as Warren Gatland's side aim to avoid an 11th consecutive Test match defeat.

Williams is understood have suffered a shoulder injury in last week's 24-19 loss to Fiji and has been replaced in the line-up by Ellis Bevan in one of four changes.

Jac Morgan will make his first start since the 2023 World Cup following knee and hamstring injuries as he and fellow flanker James Botham take over from Taine Plumtree and Tommy Reffell, plus Tom Rogers replaces the injured Mason Grady on the wing.

It is more than 400 days since Wales won a Test, beating Georgia in the 2023 World Cup, and a far cry from Gatland's first stint as head coach when he oversaw World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and world No 1 status.

Image: Ellis Bevan ( left) will replace the injured Williams in Cardiff

The reverse against Fiji saw Wales match the 10-game losing streaks they suffered in 2002 and 2003 under Gatland's fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen.

Gatland: Wales have had honest reviews after Fiji defeat

Gatland said after naming his team to take on the Wallabies, who have won on nine of their last 11 visits to Cardiff: "We have had honest reviews after last week's match.

"There were some things we did well that we are looking to build on, but we need to be more accurate and disciplined, especially in key moments.

"We are expecting an Australia side on a high after their win against England.

"They are a much-improved side since the summer and have played a number of Test matches since we last met. We know we need to put in an 80-minute performance."

Replacement reshuffle for Wales after 6-2 split backfires

Gatland has opted for five forwards and three backs on his bench this week after the decision to select a 6-2 split backfired against Fiji.

The wrong replacement was sent on when Grady went down injured with fly-half Sam Costelow playing out of position on the wing despite Bevan being allocated as cover for that position.

Costelow, Rhodri Williams - who last played for Wales in 2013 - and Eddie James will provide back cover against Australia.

Wales team to face Australia: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Tom Rogers, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Blair Murray, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Ellis Bevan; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (captain), 3 Archie Griffin, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard, 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Christ Tshiunza, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Eddie James.