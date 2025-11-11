Wales captain Jac Morgan out of Autumn Nations Series as side prepare for crunch Japan Test ahead of World Cup draw

Wales captain Jac Morgan will miss the rest of the Autumn Nations Series with a dislocated shoulder.

Morgan suffered his injury scoring a try in Sunday's 52-28 defeat to Argentina and will now sit out the games against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Uncapped Ospreys flanker Harri Deaves has been called up to replace Morgan.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: "We're all gutted to lose Jac - he's a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch.

"But this gives an opportunity now for someone else and Harri has been performing strongly for the Ospreys for a consistent period."

Wales' game with Japan on Saturday (5.40pm kick-off) is a key fixture in the battle to be in Band 2 for the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw on December 3.

Wales and Japan are 12th and 13 in the rankings respectively, with the team 12th after the Autumn Nations Series ending up in Band 2 for the World Cup, with the side 13th in Band 3 - and in a tougher pool.

Japan were the side Wales beat in July to end a record run of 18 defeats in a row.