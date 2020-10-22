France vs Wales: Les Bleus at full-strength for Saturday's international Test

Charles Ollivon skippers a full-strength France side to face Wales on Saturday

France head coach Fabien Galthie has named a full-strength Les Bleus side for their Test against Wales in Paris on Saturday.

Indeed, the starting side is unchanged from France's Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.

France produced a stunning performance in that match in February to win 24-17 and Galthie said he opted against major changes as the team return to action following the coronavirus lockdown.

Galthie's side beat Italy in round two and then registered a 27-23 win over Wales in the third round of the championship - the last time the teams met.

Thereafter, France suffered defeat to Scotland in round four, ending their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010.

"This team looks like the starting 15 of our first match at the Six Nations against England. We like continuity," Galthie said.

"Our team is growing and gaining individual and collective maturity."

🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐑𝐄 𝐗𝐕 𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐀̀ !



Rendez-vous samedi à 21h10 au @StadeFrance contre le Pays de Galles (@WelshRugbyUnion) pour le coup d'envoi de ce premier match d'automne ! 🔥 #FRAGAL #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/wOfBMHSOs7 — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 22, 2020

Wing Damian Penaud has been left out due to nursing an ankle problem, while tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas returns from suspension.

After Saturday's Test with Wales, France will next take on Ireland in their rescheduled final day Six Nations clash on October 31 at the Stade de France, where they will seek to win the 2020 title.

Les Bleus have not won a Six Nations championship since 2010.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Vincent Rattez, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon (captain), 6 Francois Cros, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Arthur Vincent, 23 Thomas Ramos