Six Nations: French Rugby Federation confirms players to return home after negative Covid-19 tests

France have won both their Six Nations matches so far

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said its players would be able to return home on Friday after the latest round of COVID-19 tests came back negative.

The federation suspended training on Thursday and told players to isolate after registering an 11th positive case among the playing group and 14th overall.

Their Six Nations game against Scotland, scheduled for Sunday at Stade de France, was later postponed and organisers are looking for another date for the match.

The FFR is investigating the origin of the outbreak, which saw scrum-half Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon among the players to test positive.

France captain Charles Ollivon was one of the players to have tested positive

Members of the coaching staff were also affected, with head coach Fabien Galthie testing positive.

France, whose next scheduled game is against England at Twickenham on March 13, lead the Six Nations standings with two victories from two games.

They are looking to win the championship for the first time since 2010 when they completed the Grand Slam.