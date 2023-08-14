Rugby World Cup: France fly-half Romain Ntamack to miss tournament with ACL injury
France fly-half Romain Ntamack to miss Rugby World Cup with ACL injury after hobbling off in warm-up win over Scotland; World Cup runs from September 8 to October 28; France face New Zealand on opening night at Stade de France
France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
Ntamack hobbled off the field during Saturday's 30-27 warm-up victory over Scotland in Saint Etienne and will now sit out Les Bleus' home World Cup between September 8 and October 28.
The 24-year-old suffered his injury when his boot got stuck in the turf as he tried to tackle Scotland's Finn Russell.
Ntamack posted "I'll be back" on social media platform X.
Ntamack played every minute as France won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and also played a part in the side's run to the quarter-finals of the previous World Cup in Japan in 2019.
France kick-off the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand on September 8 before further pool matches against Uruguay (September 14), Namibia (September 21) and Italy (October 6).
The three-time World Cup runners-up could also be without prop Cyril Baille, who will miss at least five weeks with a right calf injury,