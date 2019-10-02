Sergio Parisse returns to captain Italy against South Africa

Sergio Parisse is set to become the most-capped Test player from the northern hemisphere on Friiday

Sergio Parisse is back to captain Italy against South Africa, when an Italian win would put them through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Parisse will also become the most-capped player from the northern hemisphere in Shizuoka on Friday.

The match will be his 142nd Test, overtaking former Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll, and only former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has played more Tests (148).

Parisse's return at No 8 is one of three changes to the Italian starting line-up made by coach Conor O'Shea, but is the only change in the forward pack from the 48-7 win over Canada. Parisse replaces flanker Sebastian Negri.

South African-born Braam Steyn returns to the blindside for the game against the Springboks, while scrum-half Tito Tebaldi and centre Luca Morsi come into the team. Michele Campagnaro switches from centre to wing.

South Africa thrashed Namibia in their second game at the World Cup

Italy opened with wins over Namibia and Canada while two-time winners South Africa effectively need to win to stay alive at the World Cup after defeat to New Zealand in their opening game.

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Jayden Hayward, 11 Michele Campagnaro, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luca Bigi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 David Sisi, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Braam Steyn, 7 Jake Polledri, 8 Sergio Parisse (c).

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Alessandro Zanni, 21 Sebastian Negri, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Carlo Canna.