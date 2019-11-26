Northampton Saints' Rory Hutchinson signs new deal

Rory Hutchinson has extended his deal at Franklin's Gardens

Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson has extended his contract with Northampton Saints.

The 23-year-old Saints academy graduate has made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 13 tries, and was named their breakthrough player for the 2018-19 season.

Hutchinson, who made his Scotland debut earlier this year, has continued his fine run of form into the new campaign as he puts pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

"I feel like I have been living out my dream over the last six months, playing for Northampton Saints and making my debut for Scotland," the three-cap international said.

"I've no doubt that this is the best place for me to develop even further and win more silverware in the coming years."

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has praised Hutchinson's level of performances

Hutchinson broke into the first-team squad during the 2016-17 season, with his try against Exeter Chiefs on his debut winning Northampton's try of the season award.

He then helped the Saints to back-to-back Premiership Rugby A league titles and became part of the side that won the Premiership Rugby Cup in March.

"Hutch is a high-skill player who has made a significant step up in his performances over the last 12 months," said Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"He has seen that pay off with awards and a call-up to play for Scotland this summer, all of which was richly deserved, but crucially he has not taken his foot off the accelerator and has picked up where he left off so far this season.

"I've no doubt Rory will be an important player for us over the coming seasons, and our supporters love watching him play, so we're thrilled to see him sign on again."