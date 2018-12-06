Newcastle Falcons without 10 players due to injury for Champions Cup tie in Edinburgh

Mark Wilson will miss Newcastle's clash with Edinburgh due to an ear infection

Newcastle are without 10 players due to injury for Friday's Champions Cup clash against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Mark Wilson, who fans voted England's player of this year's Quilter series, will be out with an ear infection, while the Falcons will be without a recognised tighthead prop.

"We have had three tighthead injuries in the last 24 hours, and with Jon Welsh, Craig Mitchell and Paul Mullen all also unavailable, if these props are unfit we have no tighthead cover," Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"We are in dialogue with EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] to try to resolve the issue, and that communication will continue."

Newcastle top their Champions Cup pool after wins over Toulon and Montpellier

Also out for Newcastle are Kyle Cooper, Sean Robinson, Nemani Nagusa, Michael Young, Will Welch and Joel Hodgson.

The Falcons, despite being bottom of the Gallagher Premiership, currently sit top of their Champions Cup group having registered back-to-back wins over Toulon and Montpellier in October.

Edinburgh are second in the pool with six points and Richards is aware of the threats they carry going into the game.

"Edinburgh are a really good side who are competitive in all areas," said Richards.

"A little bit like ourselves, they are not built around superstars, they are a very workmanlike team and they have a habit of winning tight games, so it will be a really interesting contest.

"We've had the beauty of winning both of our games in Europe, so everything is up for grabs in terms of how we can move on in this competition, and it's an important game for us."