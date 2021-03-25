Mateo Carreras: Newcastle Falcons wing suspended for nine weeks after contact with eye of Wasps' Josh Bassett

Newcastle Falcons' Mateo Carreras was handed a punishment which will see the winger sidelined until the summer

Newcastle wing Mateo Carreras has been given a nine-week suspension for making intentional contact with the eye area of Wasps back Josh Bassett.

Carreras accepted the charge for the incident that occurred in the Falcons' 20-18 Gallagher Premiership defeat last Friday when appearing before an independent disciplinary hearing.

The Argentine will be free to play on June 15, depending on Newcastle's progress in the Challenge Cup.

Newcastle Falcons wing Mateo Carreras has been banned from playing for nine weeks following an online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening.https://t.co/VleIbKRsuj pic.twitter.com/YTRzLRRyhE — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) March 25, 2021

"The player's evidence was that he had intended to 'irritate' the Wasps player but that he had not intended to cause any harm in his action," the panel said.

"He accepted, on reflection, that by making contact with the eye of Josh Bassett he risked causing serious injury, though this was a momentary action without thought for the consequences."

Carreras' offence was considered mid-range, carrying a sanction of 18 weeks, which was halved on mitigation grounds.

Newcastle, who are ninth in the Gallagher Premiership, face Leicester Tigers in their next top-flight clash on Sunday.