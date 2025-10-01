Newcastle Red Bulls: Steve Diamond leaves role as director of rugby after just one game of new Prem season

Newcastle Red Bulls have parted company with director of rugby Steve Diamond after just one match of the new Prem season.

Newcastle, who were taken over by energy-drink company Red Bull in August, lost 39-17 at home to Saracens on Friday night.

Diamond joined Newcastle in January 2024 and was at the helm for a period when the Kingston Park side registered only two wins in 25 matches and struggled at the foot of the table.

A Newcastle statement on X read: "We would like to thank Steve for his passion, contribution, and guidance which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition."

The club have announced a host of changes to the management structure with Neil McIlroy to join as sporting general manager from November 1, having previously held similar roles at Clermont and rugby league outfit Catalans Dragons.

McIlroy will be responsible for all rugby management, while Alan Dickens will step up as head coach and report directly to McIlroy.

Then from December 1, John Fletcher will arrive as academy and pathways director, overseeing the development of local talent.

Plus, Jonny Petrie will take up the position of managing director from October 6, focusing on on off-field matters.

Petrie is formerly a CEO at Ulster and managing director at Edinburgh.

Newcastle - whose squad will be bolstered by the arrival of Christian Wade from December - visit Exeter Chiefs in their second Prem fixture of the season on Saturday.