Renaldo Bothma of Harlequins suspended after red card

Renaldo Bothma will be suspended until March

Harlequins' forward Renaldo Bothma has been suspended for four weeks after appearing before an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

Bothma was punished following his sending off for striking with the arm during the Premiership Cup match against Saracens on January 26.

He will be free to play again on March 12.

Panel chair Philip Evans QC said: "The player accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity and that he had made contact with the head of the opposition player.

"The mandatory mid-range entry point was therefore applied.

"As a result of the player's disciplinary record, he was not entitled to full mitigation, but was given two weeks credit for his plea, immediate apology on-field and remorse."