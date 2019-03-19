Wales' Scott Baldwin the latest to sign for Harlequins

Scott Baldwin played the last of his 34 Tests for Wales in June 2017

Soon after they announced signing Italy's Michele Campagnaro, Harlequins have revealed Scott Baldwin will also be joining the Premiership club.

The hooker will head to the Stoop at the conclusion of the current season along with Campagnaro and Argentine pair Martin Landajo and Santiago Garcia Botta, as Harlequins continue their recruitment drive.

Baldwin, who has made 34 appearances for Wales since making his debut against Japan in June 2013, says the ambition of coach Paul Gustard made an impression on him.

"There is something special going on at Harlequins at the moment and I am looking forward to starting my Gallagher Premiership career there next season," said Baldwin.

"I have met with 'Gussy' and the staff at Harlequins and been very impressed with the winning mentality that they have installed there.

"I am going there to win trophies and I know they have the squad and the mind-set to do it."

Paul Gustard says Baldwin will be a "key member of the squad" at Harlequins

Baldwin has spent 10 years with Ospreys, making over 120 appearances in that time as well as playing a part in the PRO14-winning side of 2012, and says it was a difficult decision to leave the region.

"I'm really sad to be moving on from my home region, where I have so many memories and friends, but it's the right time for me to take up a new challenge in a new environment," Baldwin said.

"While I'm looking forward to experiencing Premiership rugby with a great club, we've still got everything to play for here at the Ospreys over the last four weeks of the regular season.

"We have to aim to end the season on a high and I want to help the team secure a top three finish, securing Champions Cup rugby and extending the season into May.

"This will always be my home region and I'll always be an Ospreys fan."

Gustard said: "Scott is an excellent signing for the club. He has had an outstanding career for club and country so far in Wales and I am very pleased he is joining us next season.

"We have followed him in the PRO14 and he has impressed with his attitude, his humour and all-round technical ability. We know he will be a great fit and a key member of the squad as we look to improve and fulfil our ambitions."