Graham Kitchener re-signs for Worcester Warriors from Leicester Tigers

Graham Kitchener will return to the Worcester Warriors next season eight years after leaving the club for Leicester.

The 29-year-old, who was part of England's 2015 Six Nations squad but did not secure his senior international debut, is a product of the Worcester academy.

Kitchener played for the Warriors from 2008 until 2011, helping them secure promotion from the Championship, and then departed for Welford Road where he secured a Premiership winners' medal in 2013.

He also earned England U20 and Saxons caps, as well as captaining the senior side in their non-cap international against the Barbarians in 2014.

"I am really excited to be returning to the club where it all started for me and a place I have very fond memories of," he said.

"Warriors are enjoying a successful season with a European Challenge Cup quarter-final and Premiership Rugby Shield semi-final to look forward to so the club are clearly moving in the right direction.

"I am looking forward to seeing some new and old faces at Sixways and playing alongside my brother for the first time in my career."