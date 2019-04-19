Ben Te'o to leave Worcester Warriors at end of the season

Worcester Warriors and England centre Ben Te'o will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

Te'o became the Warriors' highest-paid player when he signed from Leinster in 2016, but he has been limited to just 33 appearances and in that time has won 20 international caps.

Meanwhile, South Africa international Dewald Potgieter, who also joined the Warriors in 2016, has announced his retirement.

Dewald Potgieter made just 20 appearances for Worcester

After arriving at Sixways three years ago, 32-year-old Potgieter made just 20 appearances for the first team before suffering a serious knee injury. Although he signed a new contract in 2017, he has now decided to give up professional rugby.

Former Samoa back-row forward Alafoti Faosiliva, flankers Carl Kirwan and Zac Xiourouppa, loose-head prop Jack Cosgrove and two members of the Warriors academy, Mason Tonks and Nick Rigby, are all also to leave.

😢 We will be saying goodbye to eight players at the end of the season.



We wish Ben Te'o, @FFaosiliva @carlkirwan_7 @zac_x10 @JackCosgrove8 @DewaldPotgieter @TonksMason and @nickrigbyy1 all the best for the future and thank them for their contributions with Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/kBSTDoupec — Worcester Warriors ⚔️ (@WorcsWarriors) April 19, 2019

They will be joined by scrum-half Jonny Arr and retiring centre Wynand Olivier, Newcastle-bound lock Darren Barry, prop Simon Kerrod, who is joining Harlequins, Wales international Josh Adams, who has signed for Cardiff Blues, and his fellow winger, Toulon-bound Bryce Heem.

Although Te'o and Adams will be free to play in Warriors' three final games this season, Heem is suspended.