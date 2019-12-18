Ben Morgan extends Gloucester contract

Ben Morgan has signed a long-term contract extension with Gloucester

Gloucester back-rower Ben Morgan has committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract extension.

The England international joined Gloucester in 2012 and is approaching 150 appearances for the club, several of which have been as captain.

Morgan has made 31 Test appearances for England - the last in 2015 - and was in top form as Gloucester finished third in the Premiership last season, scoring seven tries in 27 appearances.

The 30-year-old - who was born in Gloucester - expressed his delight after renewing his contract.

"I grew up as a Gloucester Rugby supporter and it was always a dream of mine to play for the club," Morgan told the club's website.

Morgan has made 31 appearances for England, his last being in 2015

"I feel honoured to have worn the Cherry and White for so many seasons and look forward to doing so for several more and helping the club to achieve success on and off the field.

"I didn't have to think too long when talks started about a new contract and I'm delighted that it's all been agreed so quickly."

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys echoed Morgan's sentiments, saying Morgan has proved his qualities both on and off the pitch.

Morgan scored seven tries in 27 Premiership appearances for Gloucester last season

"Ben has been a revelation for us over the past couple of years," Humphreys said. "He has worked so hard on his fitness and his skills in a bid to contribute as much as he possibly can, and it's certainly paid off in terms of his performances.

"He has also become a real leader in the group. That's not just in terms of captaining the side on a matchday, he also helps to drive standards in all areas. We're delighted that he'll be staying with Gloucester Rugby."