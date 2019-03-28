Wasps wing Marcus Watson sign new contract

Marcus Watson has scored 11 tries in 24 appearances for Wasps

Former England Sevens star Marcus Watson has signed a new contract with Wasps.

The 27-year-old wing, who won a silver medal with Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics, has scored 11 tries in 24 appearances for Wasps since joining from Newcastle in 2017.

"This is a fantastic club and I've certainly settled into life in the surrounding area," said Watson, who began his senior career at London Irish before spells at Saracens and Newcastle Falcons.

"For me now it's all about trying to stay injury-free and get plenty of game time under my belt to show what I can do and help the club rise up the table."

Hurricanes vs Crusaders Live on

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young added: "Marcus has tremendous pace and that ability to beat the man, as he's shown many a time.

"It's certainly been a bit frustrating for him with injuries halting his chance to play some more regular rugby, but hopefully he can really push on now and string together a good run of games."