Vincent Koch: Wasps sign World Cup winner from Saracens

Vincent Koch will join Wasps for next season

Wasps have announced the signing of World Cup-winning prop Vincent Koch from their Gallagher Premiership rivals Saracens.

Koch, who will join Wasps for next season, has made more than 100 Saracens appearances, winning European and Premiership titles during that time.

The 31-year-old was a key member of South Africa's World Cup squad in 2019 - a campaign that culminated in the Springboks beating England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: "We have been looking for a world-class tighthead prop, and in Vincent we have found our man.

Koch believes a new challenge at Wasps is what he needs for the next chapter of his career

"We are thrilled to be able to bring an experienced international forward like him on board for next season.

"He will really add to our scrum and our environment next season, having been a proven winner at club and international levels for many years now."

Koch added: "The saying goes 'a change is as good as a holiday'.

"Saracens have been amazing over the last couple of years, and I have had great times there that I will always treasure.

"But I believe it is time for a change, and a new challenge at Wasps is what I need for the next chapter of my career."