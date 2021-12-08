Covid-19 passes or negative lateral flow tests required to attend large sporting events

Covid passes or negative lateral flow tests will become mandatory at large sporting events in England as Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened coronavirus measures to try and combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

The NHS Covid pass or negative test will be required at unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

The passes will still work for people who have had just two doses of a Covid vaccine, although this will be kept under review.

This latest measure will be introduced in a week's time.

