Todd Blackadder leaving Bath role at end of season

Todd Blackadder is leaving Bath for Toshiba at the end of the season

Bath's director of rugby Todd Blackadder will leave at the end of the season to take over as head coach of Japanese side Toshiba.

The New Zealander signed a deal at The Rec until June 2020 but has been allowed to leave early by the club.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to lead the Blue, Black and White for the past three years and I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved," he told Bath's official website.

"It might not be silverware but together we have built strong foundations and I leave knowing that the best is absolutely yet to come.

"Bath is a very special club. I'd like to thank everyone, especially the players and all of the staff. I also want to thank our supporters, even in the wind, rain and biting cold they are all at the Rec cheering us on. Thank you.

"Our sights remain set on a top-four finish and we are all intent on making this season our best one yet."

Blackadder will have three more matches in charge of Bath during the regular season, with the Good Friday trip to face Sale Sharks followed by what could be his final home game against Wasps on May 5.

If Bath fail to make the play-offs, his last match in charge will be against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on May 18.