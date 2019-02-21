Brumbies' David Pocock ruled out of Chiefs game with concussion

0:45 David Pocock suffered concussion in the Brumbies' season opener after colliding with Wallabies team-mate Dane Haylett-Petty David Pocock suffered concussion in the Brumbies' season opener after colliding with Wallabies team-mate Dane Haylett-Petty

Wallabies flanker David Pocock has been ruled out of the Brumbies' Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs on Saturday after suffering yet another concussion.

The 30-year-old lasted just five minutes in the Brumbies' season opener against the Rebels last week after being hit in the head while making a tackle.

Pocock failed a Head Injury Assessment and coach Dan McKellar said they would need to be careful about managing his return from a third concussion in less than 12 months.

His Brumbies team-mate Scott Sio said Pocock will be missed against the Chiefs, but it was imperative he remained sidelined until completely cleared.

"I think it's good what World Rugby are doing around head knocks, we don't know the extent of the effects it can have," said Sio.

"I know 'Poey' would want to play and it looks to me he's not affected by any symptoms but we've just got to take the right measures there and make sure his health is the priority as well."

His health will also be closely monitored by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year and Australia's new selector has also urged to have a discussion about Pocock's playing position in the national team.

Michael O'Connor wants to have a discussion about Pocock playing at seven for Australia

Former dual international Michael O'Connor was appointed on Wednesday to a new three-man selection panel, joining Cheika and incoming director of rugby Scott Johnson.

O'Connor, who was previously an independent selector with the Wallabies from 2006-07, said one of the key issues the panel would need to discuss was the best way to use Pocock for the Wallabies.

Cheika has preferred to use Pocock as a No 8 with current captain Michael Hooper playing openside flanker, which has sacrificed a lineout option and big ball-carrier among the loose forwards.

"You'd like to have a discussion about David Pocock playing seven [openside flanker]," O'Connor told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"If [Cheika] has got strong reasons to keep things the way he has, well that's fine, but I think we should have the discussion and we will have the discussion.

"Hooper and Pocock are two of the best back-rowers in the game so were very fortunate. To leave one off, I think there is always going to be an argument.

"It's going to be interesting."