Julian Savea joins Hurricanes for the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa

Julian Savea made his debut for the Hurricanes in the 2011 season

Julian Savea has joined the Hurricanes for the remainder of their Super Rugby Aotearoa season, the team announced on Monday.

The former All Blacks winger returned from France after the Top 14 season was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and said he was keen on continuing his rugby career at home.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed Savea would join the team as a replacement for Ben Lam, who played his 50th game on Saturday but is joining Bordeaux.

The Hurricanes, who ended the Crusaders' four-year winning streak in Christchurch on Saturday, have only two matches remaining in the domestic competition but are eager to welcome back the winger who played for them between 2011 and 2018 and helped guide them to the 2016 title.

6:32 The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four-year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four-year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby

"He has played 100 games for the Hurricanes and is a big part of what's happened here in the past," Holland told reporters.

"We're looking forward to the experience he can bring in for two weeks and help the boys along and compete in that outside backs spot."

Savea said he was pleased to return to his hometown club.

"Looking forward to rejoining my brothers down at the @Hurricanesrugby for the remainder of the season," he wrote on Twitter.

Julian Savea won the 2016 Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes

"Blessed to get this opportunity and very grateful! Back to my where it all started."

Holland added inside centre Ngani Laumape would need surgery on a broken arm and will be out for the rest of the season.

The Hurricanes have this week off before they host the Chiefs on August 8, then finish their season against the Highlanders in Dunedin on August 15.

"We've just played four weeks in a row, I don't know if we could have gone five," Holland added of the fact the break had come at the right time for his team.

"Any more injuries in our backs and we might have had to see [assistant coach] Cory Jane out there!"