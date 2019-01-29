Adam Ashley-Cooper returns to New South Wales Waratahs

Adam Ashley-Cooper is hoping to be named in the Australia squad for the World Cup

Adam Ashley-Cooper has signed a one-year contract with the New South Wales Waratahs as the veteran utility back tries to secure selection for the World Cup in Japan.

The 34-year-old, who had played for the Waratahs 61 times and has 117 caps for the Wallabies, has been playing in Japan with Kobe Steelers.

"Adam's record speaks for itself and you cannot replace the international experience that he brings to the team," said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.

"His contracting supports our plan around managing our players better in 2019 and further creating depth in our squad."

Ashley-Cooper, who was dropped from the Wallabies squad for their match against England in November alongside Kurtley Beale for disciplinary reasons, is keen to play in his fourth Rugby World Cup.

If selected, he would join George Gregan as the only Australian to play in four of the tournaments.

The World Cup will be held in Japan from September 20 to November 2 2019.