Louis Rees-Zammit: Bristol Bears sign Wales winger for new season after rugby return from NFL

The Bristol Bears have confirmed the signing of "'world class" Louis Rees-Zammit, who returns to rugby union for the new season after his stint in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit announced at the start of August that he would return to the sport in which he has been capped 32 times by Wales, following a failed attempt to break into the NFL.

The 24-year-old participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway after quitting rugby in January 2024 and then made pre-season appearances for the Kansas City Chiefs before being picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was unable to advance beyond the latter's practice squad.

He returns to rugby with last season's Prem Rugby semi-finalists ahead of the start of the 2025-26 campaign in September.

After Bristol announced his signing with a video on social media with the tagline "there's a storm coming", Rees-Zammit said: "Bristol Bears was the obvious choice for me.

"The style of rugby the team play - all about entertaining the fans and growing the game - perfectly aligns to how I want to play and how I express myself on and off the field.

"I want to get fans out of their seats, create exciting moments and help people fall in the love with the game. I'm excited to return to rugby at a club that demands those values. I'm looking forward to working with my team-mates, Pat Lam and the coaches and all the backroom team to bring success to the Bears."

The Bears' director of rugby, Pat Lam, said: "Louis is a world-class player, and we're thrilled to welcome him back to rugby union and to the Bears this season.

"Although we have a small squad, we've been building quality depth and experience across the team, bringing in players who can cover multiple positions to help us take that next step in the PREM and in Europe. Louis offers exactly that to our dynamic back three, with his ability and desire to play both full back and wing for the Bears.

"He has the drive and ambition to be one of the best back-three players in the world, and his goals align perfectly with our ambitions as a club.

"At just 24 years old, we know the athlete and competitor he is. The way we play and the way he wants to play fit seamlessly together, and we're looking forward to working with him when he joins the group tomorrow [Friday]."

Bristol first play away to the Sale Sharks in the Prem Rugby Cup on Saturday September 13, while they open their league campaign at home to the Leicester Tigers on Sunday September 28.

How soon will Rees-Zammit be back playing for Wales too?

Hopes of a swift international return, meanwhile, too have already been boosted by new Wales head coach Steve Tandy.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week ahead of the autumn internationals from November, Tandy said: "I'm pretty open-minded, I just want to see him playing.

"That's the most important thing, getting him back and him being in an environment he's really happy in.

"Him being available is a massive addition to the squad. You know he'll be in brilliant shape, he'll be fit and he's an instinctive rugby player who does things really naturally.

"The learning he's had will have made him an even better rugby player so it's, for him, finding the right club and environment, and I've no doubt he'll be back to where he was, if not better."