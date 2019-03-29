Brad Barritt primed for Anglo-Scottish showdown as Saracens host Glasgow

Brad Barritt is expecting more fireworks as Saracens take on Glasgow

Saracens captain Brad Barritt has predicted a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with "added spice" against Glasgow on Saturday.

The teams have already met twice in feisty pool stage games this season, with Saracens winning both on an unbeaten march through their qualifying group.

Barritt and company are bidding to reach a top-flight European semi-final for the seventh time, but Glasgow would enter uncharted territory if they triumph.

"It's quite surreal knowing we will be playing them in a home quarter-final, having played them twice already," Barritt said, ahead of the Allianz Park clash.

Barritt makes a midfield break during the Champions Cup match against Cardiff

"We knew those were two very tough fixtures and ones we had to work very hard for.

"I think there will be some added spice - there will be some feelings carried over from the last two games - but we've prepared well and we are really excited about the opportunity to play in a home quarter-final.

"I think the added spice between English and Scottish teams is always going to carry a little bit of a flavour and taste for the encounter.

Saracens lock Maro Itoje is back to face Glasgow at Allianz Park

"With every rivalry when you play a club there is always going to be an added spice. It's part of the game we really enjoy and look forward to."

Saracens are bolstered by England forward Maro Itoje making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury during the Six Nations opener against Ireland on February 2.

Itoje packs down at blindside flanker alongside back-row colleagues Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola, with fly-half Owen Farrell and lock George Kruis returning after being rested for last weekend's Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins.

Stuart Hogg returns after seven weeks following a shoulder complaint

Scotland star Stuart Hogg, meanwhile, returns for Glasgow after suffering a shoulder injury while on Six Nations duty last month. It will be the full-back's first appearance for seven weeks.

Assessing Glasgow's challenge against Saracens, Warriors hooker Fraser Brown said: "It is so difficult against them.

"You have to play for 80 minutes, and if you give them two or three opportunities or fade away in the last 15 minutes, they are such a quality side with great players that they can really put you to the sword.

"So we know that we have to play well for 80 minutes, we know that we have to be accurate and keep hold of the ball."