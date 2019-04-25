Jack Singleton to join Saracens from Worcester on three-year contract

Jack Singleton has signed a three-year contract with Saracens

Saracens have announced the signing of England squad hooker Jack Singleton from Worcester.

The 22-year-old was developed through Saracens' academy system before he left to join Worcester in 2014.

He helped England win the U20s world title two years later and has been a key member of Worcester's squad.

Singleton has agreed a three-year deal at Allianz Park and will replace Christopher Tolofua, who is leaving Saracens to join French Top 14 club Toulon.

Singleton in action against Leicester Tigers

"It's a homecoming for me," Singleton said. "I came through the academy and it's the club I supported from a young age and used to watch regularly.

"I am relishing the opportunity to join a club which has been extremely successful in recent seasons, and I hope to contribute to future successes as much as I can.

"I would like to thank Worcester for an incredible five years. They gave me the chance to progress as a player and have helped me develop immensely in that period."

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall added: "We are pleased to have signed a player of Jack's quality.

"He has significantly progressed his rugby with Worcester and we are excited to see what more is to come."