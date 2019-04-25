Saracens News

More from Rugby Union

Jack Singleton to join Saracens from Worcester on three-year contract

Last Updated: 25/04/19 7:21pm

Jack Singleton has signed a three-year contract with Saracens
Saracens have announced the signing of England squad hooker Jack Singleton from Worcester.

The 22-year-old was developed through Saracens' academy system before he left to join Worcester in 2014.

He helped England win the U20s world title two years later and has been a key member of Worcester's squad.

Singleton has agreed a three-year deal at Allianz Park and will replace Christopher Tolofua, who is leaving Saracens to join French Top 14 club Toulon.

Singleton in action against Leicester Tigers
Singleton in action against Leicester Tigers

"It's a homecoming for me," Singleton said. "I came through the academy and it's the club I supported from a young age and used to watch regularly.

"I am relishing the opportunity to join a club which has been extremely successful in recent seasons, and I hope to contribute to future successes as much as I can.

"I would like to thank Worcester for an incredible five years. They gave me the chance to progress as a player and have helped me develop immensely in that period."

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall added: "We are pleased to have signed a player of Jack's quality.

"He has significantly progressed his rugby with Worcester and we are excited to see what more is to come."

