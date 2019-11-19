Saracens fined for Champions Cup launch event no-show

Saracens did not attend the launch event for the Champions Cup this month

Saracens have sustained another blow after being handed a fine by European Professional Club Rugby for failing to attend a Champions Cup launch event.

Director of rugby Mark McCall and captain Brad Barritt were not present at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the event on November 6.

Saracens were required to provide key personnel under the Champions Cup Participation Agreement and their failure to do so has landed them an undisclosed fine.

An EPCR statement read: "Having previously indicated that they would be represented at the event, Saracens' failure to attend constituted a breach of the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup Media Rules, and compromised EPCR's ability to deliver the rights contracted to its broadcast, commercial and media partners.

"EPCR appreciates the subsequent efforts made by Saracens to grant rights-holding broadcasters special interview access to members of their Heineken Champions Cup squad in the week before the start of the tournament."

Saracens' no-show in Cardiff came a day after they were fined £5.3m and given a 35-point deduction for breaching Premiership salary cap rules.

They announced this week they will not appeal the punishment, with chairman Nigel Wray saying: "We have made mistakes and so, with humility, we must accept these penalties.