New Zealand to name Steve Hansen successor in December

New Zealand finished third at this year's World Cup in Japan

New Zealand Rugby will announce the successor to Steve Hansen in December, chairman Brent Impey has revealed.

Impey said earlier this month that 26 homegrown coaches had been identified to replace Hansen, who led the All Blacks to the 2015 World Cup and a third-place finish at this year's edition in Japan before stepping down.

Jamie Joseph became the second high-profile candidate, after former Wales coach Warren Gatland, to rule himself out of the vacancy when he renewed his Japan contract until the 2023 World Cup on Monday.

"We congratulate and wish Jamie well as he continues his work coaching the Brave Blossoms," Impey said in a statement.

Jamie Joseph will continue as head coach of Japan

"We respect his decision and his abilities as a coach.

"The All Blacks head coach selection panel will continue their shortlisting process, with interviews and negotiations to be conducted through November and early December.

"We are looking forward to announcing the next head coach of the All Blacks next month."

Beauden Barrett backed Ian Foster (left) to replace Steve Hansen earlier this month

Current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson are among the favourites to take over.

Two-time defending champions New Zealand were beaten by England in the semi-final of the World Cup, before Hansen ended his 15-year All Blacks association with a 40-17 win against Wales in the third-place play-off.