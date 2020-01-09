Saracens chairman Neil Golding says he is taking over during significant period for club

New Saracens chairman Neil Golding admits he is taking over the double winners at a time of "significant change" in the wake of their points deduction and record fine for breaching the salary cap.

Golding takes over from Nigel Wray, although Wray will continue to finance the club after he stepped down last week in the wake of the salary cap scandal that is forcing the club to trim its squad to comply with regulations for the current season.

Saracens were docked 35 points and fined £5.36m after they were found to have exceeded the £7m limit for the last three seasons, although they remain above the ceiling for 2019-20.

Ed Griffiths has been re-appointed chief executive to oversee the necessary changes and he will be assisted by Golding, who has taken over as non-executive chairman.

"The success of this great club is rooted in its commitment to the development of talent through its coaches and academy system, player welfare and making a positive impact within its community to create lasting memories," said lawyer Golding, who specialises in disputes, litigation and arbitration.

"I am excited to help build on this wonderful legacy. I also recognise that I am joining the club at a time of significant change.

"We, as a board, are strongly committed to introducing new robust processes and working together with other Premiership Rugby stakeholders in the best interests of Saracens and English rugby."

Griffiths has confirmed that Saracens must reduce their wage bill and, alongside director of rugby Mark McCall, is identifying players to be trimmed from the squad.

Wales full-back or wing Liam Williams is due to join Scarlets at the end of the season but that deal now looks set to be brought forward.

Richard Wigglesworth, George Kruis, Juan Figallo and Michael Rhodes also face uncertain futures at Allianz Park.

Sarries have already won six of their eight Premiership matches this season - the same as leaders Exeter and second-placed Northampton - to leave them on -7 points as they continue to whittle away at their points deficit.