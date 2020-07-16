Owen Farrell commits long-term future to Saracens

Owen Farrell will remain with Saracens despite their relegation from the Premiership

Owen Farrell has committed his long-term future to Saracens.

The 28-year-old, who is England captain and a British & Irish Lion, made his debut for the club in 2008 after graduating from the club's academy and has gone on to make 199 appearances.

Fly-half Farrell is one of Saracens' most high-profile players and has agreed to stay at the club despite their relegation from the Premiership for offences relating to breaches of salary cap rules.

"The club means a lot to me," Farrell said. "I've been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

"Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They'd do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I'm sure that will be the case going forward as well."

Owen Farrell captained England to the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Farrell is the latest England international to commit to playing for Saracens despite their relegation. Elliot Daly signed a new contract at the club on Wednesday, following the retentions of Mako Vunipola and Jamie George.

Scotland winger Sean Maitland also signed a new two-year contract earlier this month.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English rugby.

"His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation - players and staff - to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

"Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens."