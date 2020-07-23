Saracens plan match vs Stormers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021

Tottenham and Saracens announced an innovative partnership back in April 2019

Saracens have announced their intention to play a high-profile game against South African side the Stormers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

Saracens, the Stormers and Tottenham are working closely together with other stakeholders to confirm the details in line with evolving Government COVID-19 safety protocols.

Sarries chairman Neil Golding said: "We see this game with the DHL Stormers, alongside our recent player announcements, as strong indicators of the club's high ambitions.

"Despite the challenges that the club has experienced over this past season, everybody at the club, (the Board, the players, coaches and support staff at the training ground, all commercial staff and all those supporting our considerable community programmes) is focused on setting our own high standards.

"We want to continue to provide our supporters with fantastic experiences and lasting memories and a game against the DHL Stormers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would certainly deliver that."

The Saracens vs Stormers clash could provide an exciting head-to-head, reuniting a number of Springbok and England finalists from the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, while also reconfirming Saracens and Tottenham's commitment to their innovative partnership announced back in April 2019.

DHL Stormers coach John Dobson believes Saracens will provide an ideal test for his team

Stormers head coach John Dobson said a trip to London would provide an ideal test for his squad against the reining European Champions.

"Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch, which this match is another good example of," he said.

"This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world-class venue, and we are very much looking forward to being able to be part of this."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "We have a history of filling big stadiums in London for big games and we have also enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the DHL Stormers and Western Province Rugby so we are very excited about this game."