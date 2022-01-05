Saracens: Jackson Wray suffered fractured skull in Sarries' Gallagher Premiership win vs Northampton

Saracens' Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull at the weekend

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola as Saracens won 30-6 at Franklins Gardens, finishing the contest but appearing to hurt himself in the final play of the game.

In an injury update posted on the club's official website, Saracens said that Wray would be "seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints."

Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club since 2009, winning four Premiership titles (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and three European Cup crowns (2016, 2017, 2019) - featuring in all seven finals.

The club also provided injury updates for six further players in a squad update press release on Wednesday.

Prop Alec Clarey is recovering from an ankle injury and will be back at the start of February, scrum-half Aled Davies has a calf injury which will keep him out until the start of February, while centre Duncan Taylor has had surgery on his shoulder, and is due to return in March.

Italian tigthhead Marco Riccioni has had successful surgery on a knee injury sustained on international duty, and will continue to rehab while on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

England skipper Owen Farrell is "progressing well' after ankle surgery, with the club stating he is "due to return in mid to late January."

And finally, prop Ralph Adams-Hale had shoulder surgery in October and will be back in action at the start of February.

Saracens' latest Premiership victory - their eighth from 11 starts this season - kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester.