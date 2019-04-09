Sale's Jake Pope banned for six months by RFU for drugs violation

Jake Pope's ban has been backdated to his provisional suspension in December, meaning he can return to action after June 4

Sale Sharks prop Jake Pope has been banned for six months following his second violation of the RFU's Illicit Drugs Programme.

The 21-year-old undertook a drugs test on November 20, 2018 which found traces of cannabis and cocaine.

Pope appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on February 11 and admitted the violation. The panel have now decided to hand him the six-month ban, as well as a £1,000 fine.

The Burnley-born player could have been given a 12-month ban but the three-man panel - leading sports lawyer Jeremy Summer, Arsenal and British Lions team doctor Dr Gary O'Driscoll and former England and Wasps player Dr Tom Rees - decided to give Pope the maximum allowed reduction of 50 per cent because of his speedy confession.

The prop will only be banned until June 4, however, as his suspension has been backdated until December 4, 2018, which is when he was provisionally suspended.

Pope's first violation came in September 2017, when a drugs test revealed the presence of cocaine or its metabolites in his system.

The RFU does not make first violations of its Illicit Drugs Programme public, but they are revealed if an individual falls foul a second time.

RFU Anti-Doping and Illicit Drugs programme manager Stephen Watkins said: "The purpose of the Illicit Drugs Policy is primarily to protect the health and welfare of players. This means that in the first instance, the problem can be dealt with as a confidential health-related issue.

"This is the first time we have had a second offence since the policy was established in 2010. It should send a strong deterrent message to all players that the RFU takes the misuse of substances seriously.

"Players have responsibilities as role models in our sport and therefore have an important part to play in protecting its reputation."

Pope has played six times for Sale during his time at the AJ Bell Stadium, but has appeared just twice in the Premiership this season, coming on as a substitute on both occasions.