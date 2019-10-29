Sale News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup final: Ben Curry given permission by Sale to fly to Japan to watch brother Tom play South Africa

Last Updated: 29/10/19 9:05am

Ben Curry (left) will fly out to Japan to see twin brother Tom play for England against South Africa
Ben Curry (left) will fly out to Japan to see twin brother Tom play for England against South Africa

Ben Curry has been given permission by Sale to fly to Japan to watch twin brother Tom play for England against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

Curry was meant to be playing a Premiership game against Bristol the day before Saturday's final but, after a social media campaign, Sale have agreed to release him for the weekend.

"What would I remember when I'm 60, one game against Bristol or my twin playing in a World Cup final, and possibly winning it, with me in Japan?" Ben said.

"When you put it in those terms I thought I had to at least ask. Then I had a conversation with my parents and thought it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is bigger than rugby.

Also See:

"I felt I would regret not going more than I would regret the guilt of going so I thought I had to ask, I was so nervous, and I explained the situation."

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have been two of England's stand out performers on their run to the World Cup final
Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have been two of England's stand out performers on their run to the World Cup final

Ben was helped by a #GetBenToJapan social media campaign and Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said "go for it" and agreed to give him a few days off.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK