Rugby World Cup final: Ben Curry given permission by Sale to fly to Japan to watch brother Tom play South Africa

Ben Curry (left) will fly out to Japan to see twin brother Tom play for England against South Africa

Ben Curry has been given permission by Sale to fly to Japan to watch twin brother Tom play for England against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

Curry was meant to be playing a Premiership game against Bristol the day before Saturday's final but, after a social media campaign, Sale have agreed to release him for the weekend.

🦈 #GetBenToJapan 🇯🇵



The public have spoken, @BenCurry98 will be there to support brother @TomCurry98 in the #RWC19 final - and he's taking you along for the ride.



We're giving him the keys to the Instagram!



We're giving him the keys to the Instagram!

Follow us here ➡️ https://t.co/0MXSWRRYUD#ENGvRSA | @UKFast pic.twitter.com/zZ5atLsKXR — Sale Sharks🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) October 28, 2019

"What would I remember when I'm 60, one game against Bristol or my twin playing in a World Cup final, and possibly winning it, with me in Japan?" Ben said.

"When you put it in those terms I thought I had to at least ask. Then I had a conversation with my parents and thought it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is bigger than rugby.

"I felt I would regret not going more than I would regret the guilt of going so I thought I had to ask, I was so nervous, and I explained the situation."

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have been two of England's stand out performers on their run to the World Cup final

Ben was helped by a #GetBenToJapan social media campaign and Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said "go for it" and agreed to give him a few days off.