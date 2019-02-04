Stephen Larkham fired by Wallabies after 'differences' with Michael Cheika

Stephen Larkham (left) has had 'differences' with head coach Michael Cheika (right) on attacking strategy and game philosophy

Stephen Larkham has been fired as Wallabies attack coach eight months before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Larkham, who made 102 Test appearances and won a World Cup for Australia, could not agree with head coach Michael Cheika on attacking strategy or game philosophy in the wake of the national team's worst season in six decades.

Rugby Australia said the decision was made by Cheika and Larkham would move to a new role as a national high-performance coach and adviser.

Larkham's removal is the first coaching change made by the Wallabies after a 2018 season in which they won only four of 13 Tests. Cheika's own job was in jeopardy at the end of last year.

The 44-year-old has been the Wallabies attack coach since 2015 when, with Cheika, he helped guide the team to the final of the World Cup in England.

"Ultimately Michael is responsible for the performance of the team," Larkham said in a statement. "We have differences in attacking strategy and overall game philosophy.

"We couldn't agree on these key points and it is in the best interest of the team that they receive clear and consistent messages from their coaches."

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said she was glad Larkham was staying on in another role.

"He was one of our greatest ever Wallabies and has developed a strong depth of experience during his coaching roles with the Brumbies and Wallabies," she added.

"It was very important from Rugby Australia's perspective to retain Stephen's services and to ensure his experience is used to grow and develop coaches and players in our next generation."

Australia won the Rugby World Cup in 1991 and 1999 - when Larkham played a key role in the triumph - and lost finals to England in 2003 and to New Zealand in 2015.

The Wallabies plummeted in the international rankings from No 2 to No 7 at one stage last season and are now ranked No 6 in the world.