Australia coach Michael Cheika upset by questions on future

Michael Cheika saw his Australia side knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage by England

Michael Cheika was upset by questions about his future as Australia's head coach after the World Cup defeat to England and asked for "a little bit of compassion".

The Wallabies' boss was speaking shortly after his side lost to England by a record-equalling margin of 40-16 in their quarter-final clash in Oita.

After taking Australia to the final in 2015, Cheika's run since has been a more challenging one. His future as head coach is still unknown and when the question was put to him regarding what happens next, he was dismayed by the subject.

"I am being honest, it's a cruel world when you are being asked those questions two minutes after we've been knocked out of a World Cup," Cheika said during his post-match press conference in Japan.

"And, if you'd find it inside you to find a little bit of compassion for people who are hurting to just ask the more relevant questions.

"For me, I came here with only one thought in my mind about winning here and that thought has just disappeared now, not 15 or 20 minutes ago.

"I know that that's what the papers demand, but perhaps whatever your news outlet is, think about people's feelings for a minute. Just chill."

The Wallabies head coach praised England's defensive work on the day

After being just 17-16 down early in the second half, England's 23 unanswered points left the Wallabies searching for answers which they were unable to find.

"They have obviously got a certain way that they play the game and I thought that we took a fair bit of their kick out of the game," Cheika added.

"They weren't able to box-kick and pressure as much on us. I thought that we handled that part very well but where they were very good was in defence.

"We had our opportunity when we took that scrum down under the goal posts, that was the time to score. A key moment in the World Cup and England claimed that moment.

"They were deserved winners and they'll be a handful going into the rest of the tournament."

Cheika's side have now lost their last seven Test matches against England

Before the press conference was concluded there was one final question put to Cheika, again on his potential future as head coach.

Although it was prefaced with 'I appreciated the time-frame', it was pointed out that Cheika had previously said he would not seek re-appointment if Australia failed to win the World Cup.

Once again, Cheika was firm with his response.

"If you appreciate the time-frame, then why ask the question? Well, when the time comes, I'll tell them....

"They don't need to know today, it's not going to kill them. Sweet?"