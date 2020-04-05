Coronavirus: Rugby Australia makes 'good progress' in emergency player pay cut deal

Rugby Australia is suffering financially from the coronavirus pandemic

An emergency pay-cut deal for Australia's leading rugby union players amid the coronavirus pandemic has moved a step closer following "positive and robust" talks.

Rugby Australia (RA) is already in financial difficulty having posted losses of £4.6m for 2019, with a sharp drop in revenues now anticipated as a result of the current health crisis.

Pay cuts have already been agreed by RA's executive team and the governing body opened discussions on Sunday over a temporary financial package with the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA).

A statement issued by RA said: "Representatives of RA and the RUPA met again today and made good progress in the process of negotiating an emergency and interim pay deal in response to the global coronavirus crisis.

Australia captain Michael Hooper is one of several players in line for a pay cut

"Talks were positive and robust, with both parties agreeing to continue to move negotiations forward with ongoing discussions scheduled for this week.

"The players understand that the burden must be shared by everyone in our game and we will look to reach an agreement which is fair and reasonable given the extraordinary circumstances we are in.

"Rugby Australia remains focused on securing a fair and reasonable deal with the players that will help protect the long-term future of our game.

"We also welcome recent comments by World Rugby as it assists all national unions navigate through this very difficult time."